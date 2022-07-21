Perspectivas América Latina – Supply Chain Sanctions, Shortages, and Impacts

This article is written and published by S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division independent from S&P Global Ratings. Lowercase nomenclature is used to differentiate S&P Global Market Intelligence credit scores from the credit ratings issued by S&P Global Ratings.

In our second webinar of the “Perspectivas América Latina” series, we discussed impacts in the region´s supply chains, trades, and exports, with both an economic country risk and energy production perspective.

Maritime Trade Disruption During COVID-19 Pandemic Compounded by Russia-Ukraine Conflict.

In Latin America the bottlenecks at ports have not been as disruptive as another major container terminals in the U.S. and China. The main issue for Latin America has been exporters have faced delays in arriving to their main markets that are U.S. and China. And this has been delayed for, in some cases, up to sixfold.

These trade delays affect importers and are likely to put more strain on sectors that require imported inputs to operate in the region, such as agribusiness and manufacturing. And, this is being compounded by the Russia-Ukraine conflict, particularly if you consider that fertilizers, iron, and steel are the main commodities imported from those countries to Latin America.

And apart from that, in the region, we have the additional risk that unrest at ports and roadblocks are likely, and this is likely to further disrupt supply chain.

In agribusiness, the main effect has been the higher costs and scarcity of fertilizers. For example, Brazil imports more than 80% of its fertilizers and most of them are from Russia. So, what they are seeing now is a significant increase in their cost, fertilizers but also high fuel prices, which is likely to make that their next harvest is going to be very expensive while also will reduce the output.

For other exporters for perishables such as fruits, they are at risk of losing some of the product because of these delays and not being able to honor some contracts.

The manufacturing sector in countries like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, the main effects have been delays on imports of inputs, shortages of raw materials and high costs. And connected to this, we have seen the automotive sector has been significantly affected by the scarcity of semiconductors as they are mainly produced in China and Asia. So, this has affected car manufacturers in Mexico, Brazil and Argentina.