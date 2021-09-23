 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/natural-gas-in-the-energy-transition content esgSubNav

In This List
Blog

Natural Gas in the Energy Transition
Blog

Insight Weekly: Bank M&A market reaction; blue hydrogen under microscope; rising debt burden

Video

Essential Energy Insights - September 2021

Blog

EV impact; vaccines to boost job market; coal supply constraints

Blog

Q2'21 U.S. Solar and Wind Power by the Numbers


Natural Gas in the Energy Transition

As the energy sector accelerates toward less carbon-intensive operations, what are the risks and opportunities for the natural gas sector across the value chain? With the costs of renewable power falling, the longevity of gas will depend on its cost competitiveness and flexibility to back up intermittent power sources.

Learn more about Natural Gas in Energy Transition
Click Here