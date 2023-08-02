Mining Exploration Insights: Financing Falls To 8-Month Low In October

Drilling activity, initial resources and positive project milestones all improved in October — the number of significant financings was unchanged — as S&P Global Market Intelligence's Pipeline Activity Index, or PAI, jumped to 96 from 84 in September. However, the total raised in financings by junior and intermediate companies reached an eight-month low of US$493 million in October; with year-to-date fundraising totaling just over US$7 billion. The full year of 2019 remains on track to post a 15% to 20% fundraising shortfall compared with 2018.

The following analysis is an extract of S&P Global Market Intelligence monthly Industry Monitor, which reviews exploration activity and development in the mining industry. The full report and data files are made available to our Metals & Mining subscribers only. Here are the highlights from our November issue: