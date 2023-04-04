Today is Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.
In this edition of Insight Weekly, we continue to examine the fallout from recent bank failures. Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and UBS's rescue of Credit Suisse have alerted executive liability insurance underwriters to the risks they face across the banking spectrum and beyond. In the startup space, insurtechs without a visible path to profitability are set to suffer the most from SVB's fall, while early-stage mining ventures appear to be largely unscathed, according to industry experts. The global banking debacles have prompted investors to exit riskier energy assets, causing a basket of 11 large North American midstream operators to lose almost 5% in value since the end of February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.
Market Intelligence has published a new whitepaper that seeks to identify and analyze the key tactics and methods employed by Russian and non-Russian vessels when attempting to evade sanctions and price caps imposed on Russian oil and refined products. The paper estimates that 443 tanker vessels of more than 10,000 deadweight tons are operating within the so-called shadow or ghost fleet.
The cloud skills gap remains a problem for organizations. One answer is to upskill or retrain existing staff, but there are obstacles to making this happen at scale. 451 Research's survey data points to budgetary challenges, a lack of proper automation tools, and even some employee apathy or disinterest in retraining opportunities.
Written and compiled by Alex Virtucio