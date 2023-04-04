 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-march-28-2023 content esgSubNav
Discover more about S&P Global’s offerings
In This List
Blog

Insight Weekly March 28, 2023
Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 110 FinTech in the APAC region

Blog

Insight Weekly: Banking liquidity crunch; G-4 growth picks up; battery-makers turn to iron

Blog

Essential IR Insights Newsletter - March 2023

Podcast

Next in Tech | Episode 109 Dealing with uncertainty in risk modeling


Insight Weekly March 28, 2023

Today is Tuesday, March 28, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we continue to examine the fallout from recent bank failures. Silicon Valley Bank's collapse and UBS's rescue of Credit Suisse have alerted executive liability insurance underwriters to the risks they face across the banking spectrum and beyond. In the startup space, insurtechs without a visible path to profitability are set to suffer the most from SVB's fall, while early-stage mining ventures appear to be largely unscathed, according to industry experts. The global banking debacles have prompted investors to exit riskier energy assets, causing a basket of 11 large North American midstream operators to lose almost 5% in value since the end of February, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence data.

Market Intelligence has published a new whitepaper that seeks to identify and analyze the key tactics and methods employed by Russian and non-Russian vessels when attempting to evade sanctions and price caps imposed on Russian oil and refined products. The paper estimates that 443 tanker vessels of more than 10,000 deadweight tons are operating within the so-called shadow or ghost fleet.

The cloud skills gap remains a problem for organizations. One answer is to upskill or retrain existing staff, but there are obstacles to making this happen at scale. 451 Research's survey data points to budgetary challenges, a lack of proper automation tools, and even some employee apathy or disinterest in retraining opportunities.

  • Bank Failures' Impact in Focus

    • Banks face greater scrutiny from D&O insurers after SVB, Credit Suisse shocks

      The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and rescue of Credit Suisse have alerted executive liability underwriters to the risks they face across the banking spectrum and beyond.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Insurtech funding flight to quality to accelerate after SVB collapse

      The insurance startups set to suffer the most from the SVB collapse are newer companies that do not have a visible path to profitability.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Mining startups appear to escape fallout from Silicon Valley Bank collapse

      Banking sector woes will not have a major impact on earlier-stage miners and mineral explorers that depend on startup cash, experts say.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Bank troubles wash up on oil and gas midstream stocks

      An index of large North American midstream operators has lost 5% of its value since the end of February as banking troubles had investors leaving riskier energy assets.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Community banks increasingly grapple with activist shareholders

      The increase in shareholder activism comes after M&A slowed to a trickle, stock underperformance at some banks frustrated investors, and new regulatory proxy rules emboldened activists to push for board changes.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Extending bid period on SVB bridge bank would boost FDIC's return, observers say

      Market observers say the regulator is allocating a relatively short period of time for due diligence, highlighting tensions between the goals of different parties at the negotiating table.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US P&C Q4'22 earnings recap – Auto losses deal heavy blow to Allstate

      Allstate and Root were the only two companies in an S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis that booked pretax net losses for the fourth quarter of 2022.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      US life Q4 2022 earnings recap: Genworth bucks trend as overall revenues fall

      Genworth booked $1.90 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from $1.74 billion in the prior-year period.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Credit and Markets

    • Banking stresses amplify economic risks

      While the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the forced sale of Credit Suisse were unique situations in many ways, the problems of bank portfolio losses on long-term bond holdings, deposit flight and contagion risk are concerning.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Banking failures took short sellers by surprise

      While Silvergate was the second-most-shorted stock at the end of February, short sellers pared back their bets against other since-failed banks.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      UK wage growth cools amid uncertain economic outlook

      The latest official labor market data showed signs of cooling pay growth, confirming earlier signals from survey data of a softening jobs market.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Russia's Shadow Fleet - Understanding its Size, Activity and Relationships

      The Russian shadow fleet or ghost fleet has been widely discussed and debated since the G7 Oil Price Cap for crude oil took effect on Dec. 5, 2022 and continued when the subsequent price cap on refined products became effective on Feb. 5, 2023.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • UK house prices in February posted largest annual fall since end-2012

      The cost-of-living crisis arising from very elevated inflation and higher borrowing costs, alongside record-high house price-to-income ratios, indicates a period of weaker UK house prices from late 2022 to mid-2024.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • Energy Research: Visualizing corporate renewables contracted in the US and around the world

      Nearly 78% of tracked renewable energy contracted by U.S. corporations is situated in the U.S., but procurement in the rest of the world — particularly in India and Europe — is rising fast.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      AI shows promise for energy systems, but machines still have much to learn

      More and more local grid ecosystems are using artificial intelligence successfully, but the road to widespread deployment in key grid functions is still long.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • 'Neat political theater': US treads lightly with tariffs over inflation concerns

      Recent US tariffs on Russian metals products avoid the largest US imports, according to an S&P Global Commodity Insights analysis, but some observers see room for tighter trade rules as supply chains continue to adjust.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      Copper in prime spot as A$5B Queensland grid set to unlock critical minerals

      Miners investing big in copper will benefit from a move by Australia's Queensland government to spend A$5 billion to build and own a 1,100-km power transmission line to connect a critical minerals hub to the national grid and renewable energy.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • Kagan Research: US video ad revenue projections through 2027

      Total U.S. video ad revenues could top $73 billion by 2027, benefiting from the broader shift of advertising spend migrating to digital formats and from consumers embracing streaming video services.

      —Read the full article fromS&P Global Market Intelligence

      451 Research: Closing the cloud skills gap: A perennial problem for businesses.

      Consistent recruitment and hiring challenges in the cloud computing space have increased the value of retraining technology professionals. However, there are significant roadblocks to providing and leveraging cloud skills.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

The Big Number:

Read full article

Trending

—Read more onS&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @BrianJScheid on Twitter.

Anticipate the Unknown

What happens when uncertainty is less uncertain? Essential Intelligence from S&P Global Market Intelligence empowers you with the information and guidance to easily navigate potential risk whether it is related to Market Volatility, Sustainability and Climate Risk, or evolution of Automation and Digitalization. Because when you have the tools to do more than simply manage risk, there’s no opportunity you can’t seize.

Gain clarity even when the market is uncertain with the right credit and risk data, models and insights. Anticipate the unknown by exploring our Credit and Risk Solutions.

Learn more

Additional Insights from S&P Global Market Intelligence

Increase your competitive edge with essential insights delivered straight to your inbox. We offer complimentary newsletters on a wide variety of topics to help you stay on top of what’s moving the markets, separating the immaterial from the invaluable. Review our newsletters and sign up here.

IHS Markit is now part of S&P Global.

Written and compiled by Alex Virtucio

Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Follow Up