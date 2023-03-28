US video ad revenue projections through 2027

Digital video advertising revenues in the U.S. are poised for steady gains in coming years even as macroeconomic headwinds could gust well into 2023. We estimate that total U.S. video ad revenues could top $73 billion by 2027, benefiting from the broader shift of advertising spend migrating to digital formats and from consumers embracing streaming video services.

* Numerous drivers are propelling video ad revenues gains, including the rise of social platforms such as TikTok and Instagram; growing usage of free, ad-supported TV, or FAST, like Pluto TV and Tubi; and the embrace of ad-supported subscription tiers at top subscription video services including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ and Peacock.

* Despite rapid revenue gains, video advertising still represents a relatively small percentage of total U.S. ad revenues across all formats. We estimate that in 2022, video advertising generated about 14.2% of total U.S. ad revenues and 21.9% of total U.S. digital ad revenues.

* YouTube and Meta Platforms together generated 60% or more of total U.S. video ad revenues in 2019-2021, but that combined share slipped to about 55% in 2022 and could slide even further. A host of media and tech companies are poised to grow their share of video ad revenues as their streaming audiences reach scale, with Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc., Comcast Corp., Microsoft Corp., Netflix Inc., Paramount Global, Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and Walt Disney Co. each moving aggressively to grow their ad businesses.

Total U.S. video ad revenues have been on a steady ascent for more than a decade, fueled originally by the popularity of video services such as Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube and Hulu and picking up steam as social media giants such as Meta Platforms Inc., Twitter Inc. and Snap Inc. leaned into video formats and Beijing Byte Dance Telecommunications Co. Ltd.'s TikTok exploded onto the scene. The rise of free ad-supported TV, or FAST, services like Pluto TV and Tubi have added momentum, as has the embrace of ad-supported tiers at major streaming services such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO Max.

We estimate that total U.S. digital video ad revenues reached $45.06 billion in 2022, rising 26.0% on an annual basis. A softening in the broader U.S. advertising market could see annual video ad revenue growth slip to 13.9% in 2023, but video ad formats are likely to outperform other digital ad inventory due to strong advertiser demand, especially for connected TV, or CTV, ad inventory. Total U.S. video ad revenues are projected to grow through 2027, when revenues could reach $73.27 billion.

Please note that video ad revenue totals include revenues generated by in-stream and out-stream video ads but do not include any revenues from banner overlay ads or from direct sponsorship of video content. Video ad revenues include revenues generated from ads on free services as well as ads viewed on subscription video service tiers and ads sold by virtual multichannel operators such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV.

In-stream video ad revenues from pre-roll, mid-roll and end-roll ads that are inserted into video content streams generated an estimated $31.42 billion in gross U.S. video ad revenues in 2022, accounting for nearly 70% of total U.S. video ad revenues. That percentage share could dip slightly to 63.2% by 2027, but in-stream revenues should grow each year and could reach $46.29 billion by 2027.

Out-stream video ads are the primary video ad format for services such as Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok. Out-stream video ads are not tied to a specific piece of content and are inserted directly into user feeds and may show up between Reels, Stories and other types of social media posts. Out-stream video ad revenues in the U.S. were an estimated $13.64 billion in 2022 and could swell to $26.98 billion by 2027.

Widespread adoption of smart TVs and a consumer shift away from linear TV toward streaming video services has resulted in CTV ad revenues steadily gaining share in recent years. We estimate that CTV video ad revenues narrowly eclipsed mobile ad revenues for the first time in 2022, with CTV ad revenues of $19.88 billion versus $19.25 billion for mobile. The huge video viewing audience reach of YouTube and Facebook saw those platforms garner 60% or more of total video ad spend in the U.S. in 2019-2021 — and fuel spending on mobile ad formats — but that tide shifted noticeably in 2022.

While we estimate that YouTube and Meta still controlled a majority of total video ad revenues in 2022 at 34.6% and 21.0% shares, respectively, each saw share contract significantly from 2021 levels. Advertisers in the past had gravitated toward the scale offered by YouTube, Meta, Roku Inc. and Amazon, but rapid audience growth at video services operated by Comcast, Disney, Fox Corp., Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery have resulted in video ad spend swiftly flowing to a much wider range of services than in past years.

It should be noted that while YouTube and Meta may have shed share of total revenues, each platform saw estimated U.S. video ad revenues increase in 2022 on an annual basis due to the overall revenue pie growing. We estimate that YouTube's 2022 gross U.S. video ad revenues were $15.58 billion, up 5.1%, while Meta's estimated 2022 U.S. video ad revenues of $9.45 billion grew 11.2%.

Growing worries of a U.S. recession saw the broader digital ad businesses of Alphabet and Meta significantly impacted in the second half of 2022 as growth disappeared, with a softening ad market even impacting the likes of Roku and Pluto TV that had previously enjoyed meteoric gains in video ad revenue. While growing headwinds may seem at odds with the relatively rosy forecast here, advertising conditions could improve as 2023 progresses, and video ad formats may still flourish even if the broader digital ad market continues to tread water.

Even after steady gains, video ad revenues still represent a relatively small slice of both total U.S. ad revenues and total U.S. digital ad revenues. Using Magna Global's estimates of $317.54 billion in total U.S. ad spending in 2022 and $187.86 billion in total U.S. digital ad spend, our estimate of $45.06 billion in video ad revenues would represent just 14.2% of total U.S. ad spend and 21.9% of total digital ad spend.

Even if troubling economic conditions persist and advertisers continue to be cautious with ad spend, some could prioritize video ad spending over other mediums. Video ad revenues likely also have additional headroom to grow due to the gap between time spent viewing streaming video ads each day and the relatively small percentage of total ad spending those ads currently capture.

Economics of Internet is a regular feature from Kagan, a media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence's TMT offering, providing exclusive research and commentary.

This article was published by S&P Global Market Intelligence and not by S&P Global Ratings, which is a separately managed division of S&P Global.