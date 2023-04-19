 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/insight-weekly-april-11-2023 content esgSubNav
Blog

Insight Weekly: Labor market in focus; operating costs rise; pension funds miss PE targets
Video

According to Market Intelligence, April 2023

Blog

March Madness audience trajectories bounce in different directions

Blog

From the Stadium to the Screen: Examining the Impact of Streaming on Sports Media and Consumption

Infographic

Infographic: U.S. Solar Power by the Numbers Q4 2022


Today is Tuesday, April 11, 2023, and here’s your weekly selection of essential intelligence on financial markets and the global economy from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Subscribe to be notified of each new Insight Weekly.

In this edition of Insight Weekly, we take a close look at the global labor market. Employment growth in the manufacturing sector around the world nearly stalled in March after reaching an eight-month high in February, according to the latest Purchasing Managers' Index survey data compiled by S&P Global and JPMorgan. The sluggish payroll expansion reflected an increasing trend among companies towards cost reduction that fueled job losses. In the eurozone, labor shortages remain high, particularly in the services sector. Tight labor market conditions may hinder progress in reducing inflation and threaten economic growth, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence economists.

The median ratio of operating expenses to total revenue for US investment-grade-rated companies climbed to 85% in the fourth quarter of 2022, up from 83.6% in the third quarter of 2022, according to Market Intelligence data. The ratio rose to a 10-quarter high as operating expenses, such as rent and payroll, increased 5.3% in the quarter to $2.791 trillion.

A robust drop in private equity and venture capital funds launched in the year to April 3, among other factors, caused the underallocation of global pension funds to private equity in the first quarter of 2023, an indicator of the challenging investment environment. Across 365 global pension funds, the median target allocation was $280 million and the median actual allocation was $276 million, according to Market Intelligence and Preqin.

  • In Focus: Labor Market

    • Global manufacturing labor market cools amid shift to cost-cutting

      Global manufacturing employment barely rose in March, according to the latest PMI surveys compiled by S&P Global and JPMorgan, with the rate of job creation moderating from February's eight-month high.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      The global economy: Recessions averted or delayed?

      The global economic expansion is moving forward at a subdued pace in 2023, as tightening monetary policies and pandemic scars are creating challenging business conditions.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Eurozone's tight labor market still faces low wage/price spiral

      The strong recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in tight labor market conditions in the eurozone.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financials

    • Bank wholesale borrowing increased liquidity stress before Q1 turmoil

      Funding from sources like the Federal Home Loan Banks had already been ramping up before the March liquidity crunch, although emergency borrowing has leveled off for now.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Community banks not likely to bear brunt of FDIC's special assessments             

      The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. chairman says his agency is "keenly sensitive" to community banks' concerns about special assessments that will be imposed to replenish the Deposit Insurance Fund.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      SVB, Credit Suisse turmoil poses bank-run challenge for European regulators

      Digitally driven bank runs, disclosure on deposits and the risks posed by the interconnectedness of the global banking system are likely to be high on European supervisors' agendas regarding the recent industry turbulence.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      India's biggest bank suffers worst market cap fall among Asian peers in Q1

      Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial joined State Bank of India in logging a double-digit decline in the quarter, though it retained its eighth slot on the list.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Insurance

    • US insurers' contingent convertible exposure includes Credit Suisse, other banks

      An S&P Global Market Intelligence review of US insurer investments in the kind of contingent convertible bonds that were written off in connection with Credit Suisse's merger with UBS finds relatively broad, though not necessarily large exposure.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Financial Technology

    • Prizeout targeting banks, credit unions in fundraising round

      Financial institutions can only invest if they intend to become a commercial partner of Prizeout, which helps banks and credit unions add gift card options in mobile apps.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Real Estate

    • NAV Monitor: US equity REIT median discount to NAV increases to 20.2% in March

      The office sector traded at the largest discount to consensus estimates for net asset value per share for the eighth consecutive month. The casino sector was the only sector that traded at a premium.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Private Equity

    • Pension fund allocation to private equity under target in 2023

      A sharp decrease in private equity and venture capital funds launched in the year to April 3, among other factors, led to the aggregate underallocation.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Supply Chain

    • Supply improvement boosts global factory output, but demand continues to fall

      Global manufacturing output rose marginally for a second month in a row in March, according to the JPMorgan Global Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by S&P Global, but the nascent return to growth after the steep declines seen late last year is built on unsustainable foundations.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Energy and Utilities

    • RRA Research: Charging up on battery energy storage 101, US market outlook

      Battery energy storage, a critical segment of the green energy transition, has lagged renewable energy development in the US, but that is about to change as storage capacity is expected to grow tenfold by the end of 2035.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      More US gas rigs must be shut down to fix low prices, analysts say

      The overloaded natural gas market has been aggravated by more associated gas coming from increased oil drilling in the Permian Basin, the energy industry analysts said.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

      Germany's He Dreiht forges blueprint for subsidy-free offshore wind

      The 960-MW He Dreiht project is one of Germany's first subsidy-free offshore wind farms and illustrates the sector's evolution from government support to a complex blend of corporate offtakers and market exposure.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Technology, Media and Telecommunications

    • 451 Research: Generative AI likely to disrupt security, too

      Generative AI tools such as ChatGPT introduce a disruptive combination of information gathering and conversational output that has wide-ranging implications. In the security space, detection and mitigation methods must evolve to cover AI innovations.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • Deep Dives: Metals and Mining

    • Metals and Mining Research: Lithium and Cobalt CBS March 2023 – Lithium prices slide, cobalt prices steady

      A partial recovery in plug-in electric vehicle markets accelerated the lithium price decline in March; lithium product inventory is rising. Cobalt prices have stopped falling but lack the momentum to sustain an increase.

      —Read the full article from S&P Global Market Intelligence

  • The Week in M&A

    • Banks fear M&A restrictions could result from noncompliance with FinCEN rule

      US bank M&A must clear even higher regulatory hurdles following failures

      Terminated deals fall sharply in Q1 YOY; private equity's share ticks up

      Deal Profile: Iowa-based Grinnell Bancshares to acquire La Junta, Colo.-based bank

The Big Number

Trending

—Read more on S&P Global Market Intelligence and follow @SPGlobalPMI on Twitter

