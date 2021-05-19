 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/infographic-q4-20-us-power-forecast content esgSubNav
Infographic: Q4'20 U.S. Power Forecast
Infographic: Q4'20 U.S. Power Forecast

Based on S&P Global Market Intelligence Power Forecast, the growth of U.S. energy storage is forecast to reach 8.5 GW by year-end 2021. This is an increase of 2 GW added per year over the forecast horizon. The solar-plus-storage generation type will become a preferred option of power generation in the longer term, driven by declining build costs and the new investment tax credit.

Gain strategic insights into our Q4-2020 Power Forecast:

  • Wind and solar projects in the pipeline
  • Forecast growth of hybrid storage across key markets
  • Projected generation and capacity balances by energy type
  • U.S. offshore wind outlook

