Greater China M&A By the Numbers: Q1 2023

In YTD 2023, Greater China had 347 M&A deals worth US$29.4bn. Comparing against YTD 2022, the domestic and inbound volume declined by 59 deals. The outbound volume, on the other hand, fell a little short by 2 deals.

In terms of aggregate transaction value, YTD 2023 saw an overall 8.2% decrease from YTD 2022 – domestic and inbound decreased by 36.7%, whereas outbound had a huge increase at 331.6%. In YTD 2023, healthcare, followed closely by utilities, showed the most growth in deal value within the domestic & inbound sector. As for the outbound sector, financials displayed the highest growth at 4213.3%.

