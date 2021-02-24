 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/fintech-intelligence-newsletter-february-2021 content esgSubNav
Fintech Intelligence Newsletter: February 2021
Fintech Intelligence Newsletter: February 2021

Robinhood and other apps restricted trading in a few stocks such as GameStop after a group of retail investors cataloged their plans to push the stock to dizzying levels on the subreddit r/WallStreetBets.

