Essential Government & Regulatory Insights April 2021

Welcome to the April issue. In this issue, we spotlight Biden's clean energy incentives and new infrastructure bill, the evolution of ESG factors in credit risk assessments, exploring tech trends in cloud pricing and complexity, falling leveraged loan default rates, and more insightful analysis on the effects of coronavirus on the regulatory, geopolitical and economic landscape.
