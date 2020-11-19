 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/cusip-requests-surge-in-september-led-by-higher-corporate-and-municipal-totals content
CUSIP Requests Surge in September Led by Higher Corporate and Municipal Totals

M&A Among Credit Providers to Accelerate Due to Pandemic, Dealmaker Says

Case Study: Leveraging a Comprehensive Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) Scorecard

Amid Pandemic, Airlines Forge a New Survival Metric: Daily Cash Burn

CLO Primary Forecasts Improve Pre-Election as Liabilities Tighten


Highlights

CUSIP request volume surged significantly in September across both corporate and municipal issuers, reversing a trend of flat-to-declining volumes that defined the previous two months.

North American corporate requests totaled 4,816 in September 2020, up 17.4% from August. On a year-over-year basis, corporate CUSIP requests were up 10.5%. September volumes were driven by an 84.9% monthly increase in requests for corporate debt identifiers and an 18.1% monthly increase in requests for corporate equity identifiers.

Table Description automatically generated

Municipal volumes also surged in September. The aggregate total of identifier requests for new municipal securities – including municipal bonds, long-term and short-term notes, and commercial paper – rose 18% versus August. On a year-over-year basis, overall municipal volumes were up 12.6%. Among top state issuers, Texas, New York and California were the most active in September.

Table Description automatically generated

Record low interest rates and lingering fears of a possible liquidity crunch throughout most of this year have not materially slowed the pace of new capital creation in the major fixed income and equity asset classes. While we continue to see month-to-month volatility in CUSIP request volume, the overall direction in U.S. corporate and municipal securities continues to trend positive so far this year.

Chart, bar chart Description automatically generated

Texas was the top state issuer of U.S. municipal securities for the second month in a row, with 170 September issues. New York was right behind Texas with 169 and California came in third with 139. Illinois and New Jersey round out September's top five.

Map Description automatically generated

Requests for international equity and debt CUSIPs were mixed in September. International equity CUSIP requests were down 29.1% versus August. By contrast, international debt CUSIPs increased 66.8% on a monthly basis.

Table Description automatically generated

