 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/covid-19-impact-recovery-private-equity content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Private Equity
Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Technology, Media, and Telecom

Blog

Real Estate News & Analysis: April Edition

PODCAST

Episode 13: IoT and Edge Confusion, resolved?

Blog

Utility sector progressing on gender diversity, but experts say more work needed


COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Private Equity

Enduring one full year of the COVID-19 pandemic had clear impacts on Private Equity and Venture Capital activity across industries, globally. Download our latest infographic to explore trends from the past year, benchmarked against the pre-COVID landscape, shining a light on areas most and least affected among deal-making, fundraising, and more. Plus, take a look into our 2021 Private Equity Outlook survey results to gauge what PE professionals anticipate for the year ahead.

  • Download Infographic

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Private Equity

Click Here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo