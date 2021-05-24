Enduring one full year of the COVID-19 pandemic had clear impacts on Private Equity and Venture Capital activity across industries, globally. Download our latest infographic to explore trends from the past year, benchmarked against the pre-COVID landscape, shining a light on areas most and least affected among deal-making, fundraising, and more. Plus, take a look into our 2021 Private Equity Outlook survey results to gauge what PE professionals anticipate for the year ahead.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Private Equity
