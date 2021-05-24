COVID-19 gave the global insurance industry an unprecedented test in 2020, with claims-paying ability, investment strategies, operational flexibility, and long-term business models all in focus. While each country navigates its own recovery, U.S. carriers have navigated deftly through the pandemic, with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s industry data showing numerous signs of remarkable resilience. Download this infographic to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global insurance industries.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Insurance
Click Here