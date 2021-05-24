 blog Market Intelligence /marketintelligence/en/news-insights/blog/covid-19-impact-recovery-insurance content esgSubNav
Log in to other products

 /

Looking for more?

Contact Us
In This List
Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Insurance

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Corporations

Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Investment Banking

Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Governments

Blog

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Academia


COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Insurance

COVID-19 gave the global insurance industry an unprecedented test in 2020, with claims-paying ability, investment strategies, operational flexibility, and long-term business models all in focus. While each country navigates its own recovery, U.S. carriers have navigated deftly through the pandemic, with S&P Global Market Intelligence’s industry data showing numerous signs of remarkable resilience. Download this infographic to understand the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global insurance industries.

  • Download Infographic

COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Insurance

Click Here
Learn more about Market Intelligence
Request Demo