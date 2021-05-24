COVID-19 has killed over 2 million people, infected many millions more and prompted a global governmental response to the virus, unseen in over a century. 2020 lockdown measures, impacted global financial markets to recession levels and brought the broader economy through a period of significant stress and volatility. Financial regulators enacted measures to mitigate risks, preserve stability and lessen the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on their region’s financial system through increased lending measures, stabilizing exchange rates, fiscal stimulus, market support policies, and more.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Governments
Click Here