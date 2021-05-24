The COVID-19 crisis tore across academic institutions in the early Spring of 2020, like a tidal wave, and has since been a continuous disruption to from campus life to curriculum for to higher educational institutions globally. The pandemic has altered the financial future of established organizations around the globe. The shift to remote learning has altered the financial outlooks for institutions as reliance on government funding, challenges in student mental health and diversity, equity and social activism come to the fore.
As institutions shift focus on ways to build more resilient paradigms, we offer our insights on sectors affected.
COVID-19 Impact & Recovery: Academia
Click Here