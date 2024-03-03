Content most enjoyed on top US SVOD services Q3'23

Original TV programs have been a driving force for online video platforms for some time now and users are increasingly indicating that these originals are the content they most enjoy on the top US subscription online video services. According to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence Kagan's US Consumer Insights online survey, conducted in the third quarter of 2023, at least a third of users selected original TV programs as the content they most enjoy on the top US SVOD services. The proliferation of original content across a wide range of services, both paid and free, with ads and without, has likely made users less prone to select licensed or back catalogue content as the programming they most enjoy on many services.

➤ Data from Kagan's 2023 US Consumer Insights survey shows that the share of users selecting original TV programs as the content they most enjoy on top services significantly increased compared to 2022 results for Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video and Disney+.

➤ Peacock Premium, Paramount+ and Apple TV+ were added in the 2023 survey, with Peacock users being the least likely to select original TV programs at 32%.

➤ Nearly half of Paramount+ users (46%) selected original TV programs as the content they most enjoyed on the service.

➤ Unsurprisingly, given the content on Apple TV+, 68% of users selected original TV programs as the content they most enjoyed on the service.

In the past, users were just as likely (if not more) to select licensed rather than originals as the content they most enjoyed on SVOD services. For Netflix Inc.'s streaming service, that dynamic shifted in favor of originals in 2022 and took another big step in 2023, when only 33% of users selected content other than originals.

The content most enjoyed on Netflix underwent a dramatic change from 2022 to 2023, with the share of users selecting original TV programs jumping from 34% to 51%. Over the same period, current season network TV series decreased from 12% to 5%. The shift in content most enjoyed on Netflix is likely due to several factors, including the wider availability of licensed content on other services, the introduction of ads on Netflix and the crackdown on password sharing.

Trended survey data is also available for Hulu, Prime Video, Max and Disney+ users.

New to our 2023 survey, we also asked users of Comcast Corp.'s Peacock Premium, Paramount Global's Paramount+ and Apple Inc.'s Apple TV+ about the content they most enjoyed on the respective services. Among the users of these services, Peacock had the lowest share of users selecting original TV programs at 32%, most likely due to the service relying heavily on NBC Universal content for both back catalogue and catchup TV. Like among Hulu users, current and prior seasons of network TV follow original TV programs as the most enjoyed content on both services, at 15% each for Peacock Premium and 14% each for Hulu.

Data presented in this article is from Kagan's US Consumer Insights surveys conducted in the third quarters of 2017 through 2023. The online surveys included 2,526 (2017), 2,536 (2018), 2,531 (2019), 2,502 (2020), 2,529 (2021), 2,528 (2022) and 2,500 (2023) US internet adults matched by age and gender to the US Census. The survey results have a margin of error of +/-1.9 ppts at the 95% confidence level. Percentages are rounded to the nearest whole number.