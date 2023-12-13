Big Picture 2024 Outlook Reports: Forward

Each year has a story to tell. And the recent history is packed with unexpected plot twists.

Will we look back on 2023 as the year that generative AI fundamentally reshaped business expectations? Or the time when the world’s leading economy navigated inflation and rising rates to a soft landing?

And what will be the story in 2024?

Our Big Picture Outlook Reports, now in their third edition, are the view from our thought leaders – economists, analysts, researchers, journalists, and data experts – on the big trends we’ve just witnessed, and how they may color the horizon.

Readers of the 2024 industry outlooks will benefit from big details on the big picture. Our team covers the outlook for capital markets and M&A; the key strategic trends and opportunities that will drive the supply chain narrative; how generative AI will move forward and challenges facing the technology; the growing strategic importance of water in the sustainability story; and what the energy transition will do for the commodities cycle in the year ahead.

The Big Picture series is designed to help our customers across all segments in their strategic planning for the years ahead. While there are many industry outlooks in the market, we appreciate you spending your time reading our insights.