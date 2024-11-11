Zachary Fox

Senior Editor

Zach Fox is a senior editor leading U.S. banking news coverage for S&P Global Market Intelligence. Zach has been reporting for Market Intelligence for 10 years, starting his coverage on real estate investment trusts before moving to banks. Prior to joining Market Intelligence, Zach covered the housing bust in San Diego and Riverside counties for the erstwhile North County Times. Zach’s current coverage focuses on banking M&A, commercial real estate lending and residential mortgages. Zach’s coverage, including recent stories on the Paycheck Protection Program, has been cited by The Wall Street Journal, Bloomberg, Fortune and more. Zach is based in Charlottesville

Zach holds a B.A. in print journalism from the University of Southern California and was an investigative journalism fellowship at Harvard University in 2012/13.