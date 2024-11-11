William Mason

Senior Analyst, Metals and Mining

William is a Research analyst working within the Metals & Mining Research team. His work is focused on creating and updating the production and cost models for mining operations globally.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2018, William spent five years working as a geologist in Zambia, Turkey and DRC. During this time he worked on active mine sites which helped him develop a detailed understanding of the mining industry. He has a BSc in Engineering Geology and Geotechnics from the University of Exeter, Camborne School of Mines.