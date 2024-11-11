Research Analyst

Wangxing Zhao has been an Associate Research Analyst at Media & Communications (SNL Kagan) since 2011, focusing on international video markets with specialist knowledge of multichannel and OTT. Mr. Zhao now heads up the primary research for pay TV and broadband industries in the Asia-Pacific region, with coverage of multichannel operators, telcos, regulatory environment, connected devices and TV Everywhere/OTT initiatives.

Mr. Zhao holds a Bachelor of Science in Engineering degree from Tsinghua University and an MPA degree from the Middlebury Institute of International Studies.