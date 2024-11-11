Prinicpal Analyst

Tim Zawacki is a principal research analyst covering the U.S. insurance industry for S&P Global Market Intelligence. He has covered the insurance industry in various capacities since joining SNL Financial in 1999. Based in Charlottesville, VA, Timauthors the annual US P&C Market Report,US Life and Annuity Market Report and various other thought leadership providing historical context and forward-looking outlooks regarding key industry trends and developments at the line of business level. Tim hasalso published numerous articles and research on M&A activity in the property and casualty and life and health insurance sectors, focused on trends in the underwriting and distribution sides of the business. He is a 1999 graduate of the University of Virginia.