Director, Credit & Risk Solutions

Stewart Webster is a 13-year veteran at S&P Global and currently serves as a Director on the Credit & Risk Solutions team in the Market Intelligence segment. His focus is quantitative risk models that are driven by big data, machine learning, and climate impact. Stewart uses these models to streamline processes and provide workflow automation for the firm’s global clients.



He was also an Associate on the Leveraged Finance team at S&P Global Ratings. In this credit analysis role, he rated high-yield sponsor-backed companies and Middle Market CLOs. He was lead author for the “Credit Estimates within Middle Market CLOs” quarterly series and produced credit research often cited by financial institutions and government agencies. He joined S&P Capital IQ in 2010 where he managed the North America and MENA Private Equity Research teams.