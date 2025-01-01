Chief Technology Officer

Stan Guzik is the Chief Technology Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI).In this position, Stan is responsible for managing the global technology division that supports business growth, risk mitigation and compliance adherence for S&P DJI.

Previously, Stan was the Chief Technology & Innovation Officer of S&P Global Commodity Insights. Under his leadership, the organization transformed into a digital-first company, rewriting every software platform that produces price assessments and benchmark prices regulated by IOSCO and the European Benchmark Regulation. Prior to joining S&P Global Commodity Insights, Stan was Managing Director of Software Engineering at IPREO. Stan was Partner and Chief Technology Officer of an Internet startup company that Thomson Reuters acquired in 2005. Over his 10+ years at Thomson Reuters, he built a world class product development organization that built ONESOURCE from the ground up into the leading global tax platform servicing multi-national corporations and accounting firms.

Stan was appointed as a member of the CFTC Technology Advisory Committee, which advises the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission on technology-related issues and developments in the financial industry. He has served as a dedicated member of the Montclair State University Computer Science Academic Advisory Board for over ten years. He established the Cape Town, South Africa FinTech Meetup group. Stan is also a founding member of the OWASP Foundation (Open Web Application Security Project), where he served on the board and established the first chapter and the first OWASP AppSec conference.

Stan holds a Master of Science in information systems from the Stevens Institute of Technology and a Bachelor of Science in computer science from Montclair State University. He is a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and holds several technology certifications.