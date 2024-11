Senior Reporter

Sean is a senior reporter in the natural gas news group of S&P Global Market Intelligence, the division of S&P Global that provides investors, executives, government officials and others with business news, market analysis and financial data in the power, gas and coal sectors. He focuses on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the permitting of gas infrastructure — including U.S. LNG export terminals, gas pipelines and storage facilities — and related developments at federal and state agencies and courts. Sean came to S&P Global after working as a reporter and editor for business publications on gas, energy, federal lands and mining at Washington, D.C.-area publishers and as an editor for electrical and civil engineering textbooks.