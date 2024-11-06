Research Analyst

Rahiel Nasir is a member of the Datacenter Services & Infrastructure analyst team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Based in London, he covers multi-tenant datacenter service providers in the EMEA region with a particular focus on Africa and the Middle East, providing insights into the colocation, connectivity, cloud and managed services markets.

Prior to joining 451 Research, Rahiel was the editorial director of Networking+ magazine as well as several specialist B2B titles aimed at the ICT markets in Africa and South Asia. He has covered the technologies, services and businesses behind enterprise voice and data networks, and has written extensively about the deployment and development of carrier network infrastructures in developing markets.

Rahiel started his career as a technology journalist with UK-based magazine publisher Haymarket Limited in 1989 and has also worked for BBC magazines.

He was educated at the University of Manchester in England where he studied English and American and classical literature, as well as at the Postgraduate School of Journalism at City University, London.