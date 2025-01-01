Philippe Frangules

Head of Research & Analytics Solutions

Philippe A. Frangules is Head of Research & Analytics Solutions (RAS) at S&P Global Commodity Insights. RAS brings together expert analytics and research capabilities in power, renewables, and the oil and gas sectors -- from wellhead to refining to end use -- including such as chemicals and agri-business, as well as related shipping and freight.

Previously, Philippe served as Head of Gas, Power and Climate Solutions at S&P Global Commodity Insights. In that role, he led the direction of product content, analytics, research, and insights. Prior to that, Philippe was in leadership since 2002 at IHS Markit before its 2022 merger with S&P Global, and in that capacity, he ran the businesses of Gas, Power and Energy Futures as well as Upstream Oil & Gas Consulting.

His career has spanned a number of disciplines, including being co-founder of Excelergy Corp., a software & internet service company focused on the intersection of the internet and deregulating energy; serving as Vice President of Strategic Planning at Boston Edison Company; working in strategy consulting with Alliance Consulting & Quantum Associates; and also having experience in investment and commercial banking.

Mr. Frangules holds a bachelor’s degree from Bowdoin College and a master’s degree from the MIT Sloan School of Management.