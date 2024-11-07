Pavle Sabic

External Engagement

Mr. Sabic is thought leader and currently responsible for the external engagement strategy at S&P Global Market Intelligence, recently transitioning from his previous role as Global Head of Professional Services. He is now based in New York having lived and worked in Edinburgh, London, Croatia, Madrid, Andorra, Hong Kong and Dubai, helping to grow businesses in developed and emerging markets.

With over 13 years of industry experience, Mr. Sabic is published in the media (WSJ, Forbes, Barron’s, FT etc.), and is a periodic broadcast contributor to CNBC. He is also an official Associate Partner at the University of Edinburgh Business School conducting joint research and business development efforts.

Mr. Sabic graduated ‘summa cum laude’ BSc in Mathematics and Economics from Herriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and holds an MSc in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh. He also holds the Financial Risk Manager certification from the Global Association of Risk Professionals and was awarded the "40 Under 40" award from Global M&A Advisor Association for his cross-border research in the global M&A markets. In 2020 Edinburgh University award Mr. Sabic the honor of being in the list of ‘Top 100 Most Influential Alumni’.