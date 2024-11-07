Associate Research Analyst

Owen Thal is an Associate Research Analyst for Financial Markets and assists in the financial analysis of mergers and funding announcements for firms covered by 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. In addition to managing 451's private company database, he also works with 451's Market Monitor to build market sizing products for segments of Enterprise Security.

Owen received his MBA in Finance and Supply Chain Management from W.P. Carey School of Business and his BA in Economics from Claremont McKenna College. Before arriving at 451 Research, Owen worked for angel investor groups in Arizona, building financial models, competitive analysis, and investor presentations for early-stage companies. Additionally, he has past work experience in consulting, forecasting, and modeling for both businesses and municipalities.