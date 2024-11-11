Research Analyst

Nicole Henderson is a Research Analyst on the Cloud & Managed Services Transformation team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Her research examines managed services for public cloud, alternative public clouds and hosted private cloud infrastructure.



Prior to 451 Research, Nicole was Content Director at Informa's ITPro Today, a source of news and analysis for IT professionals and technology stakeholders. In this role, she ran the site's coverage on cloud computing, where she was responsible for writing, editing staff contributions, and research. She produced reports on cloud topics such as cloud management platforms and cloud-native technology. Previously, she was Editor at Talkin' Cloud where she managed a team of freelancers that covered the emerging cloud services channel. She led the site's annual Talkin' Cloud 100 ranking and research report, and later oversaw the site's transition to Channel Futures. She started her career as an Industry Analyst at the Web Host Industry Review (WHIR).



She has a Bachelor of Journalism from Ryerson University in Toronto, Ontario.