Senior Analyst

Michael Giblin is a Mining Analyst for S&P Global Market Intelligence, responsible for collating and maintaining mined commodity supply data for cobalt, uranium, molybdenum and manganese. He also supports consulting efforts in undertaking bespoke research projects and contributes to Mine Economics coverage for gold, uranium and cobalt producers.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Michael was a geologist and geotechnical engineer in the mining industry in Australia for 8 years, specializing in underground gold and nickel mining. His career in mining started as a mine geologist at the historic Gwalia gold mine in Western Australia brining it from development into production, before gaining experience in nickel mining and geotechnical engineering. He has a Bachelor's degree in Geology from Trinity College, Dublin.