Lynn Bachstetter is Global Head of Cross Product Market Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence. In this role, Lynn helps oversee the operational and strategic management of the Insurance Group. The Insurance Group is responsible for delivering company-specific and sector information to 2,000+ clients, including investment banks, asset management firms, global and regional insurance companies, brokers, consultants and accounting firms. Prior to joining the firm in 2008, Lynn was a credit ratings analyst with Fitch Ratings covering insurance companies. Lynn holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree from Villanova University.