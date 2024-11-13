Research Analyst

Luke Nickels is a commodity analyst within the Metals and Mining team in London. His primary focus is zinc market analysis, which includes conducting zinc supply and demand analysis, publishing the monthly Zinc Commodity Briefing Service report and writing timely research articles. He also currently contributes to the team’s copper market analysis and publications.

Prior to joining the team in January 2020, Luke started his career in metals and mining with Wood Mackenzie LTD as a zinc smelter cost analyst. Here he built advanced technical and logistical knowledge of the mine to metal process, alongside his primary role of assessing the global population of zinc smelters on an annual asset-by-asset basis for costings. Luke also fed into the wider metal and commodity market teams, helping them build robust demand models.

Luke holds an BSc in Environmental Geophysics from the University of East Anglia.