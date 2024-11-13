S&P Global Offerings
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Director Private Markets New Product Development & Research, Company Intelligence & Analytics
Ilja Hauerhof is Director Private Markets New Product Development & Research, Company Intelligence & Analytics, S&P Global Market Intelligence.
Ilja assumes responsibility for conceptualizing and developing research-based, data-driven new products and solutions by utilizing a range of data sets - including existing, derived, new, and differentiated ones - to unlock additional value and offer clients deeper insights into Private Markets. Since joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2012, Ilja has held positions in Content, Product Management and Desktop Market Development. Ilja holds a degree in Economics from the University of Regensburg, Germany and is fluent in English and German.