Research Director

Lisa Fontanella, with about 25 years of experience analyzing the electric and gas industries, is a principal analyst for Regulatory Research Associates, or RRA, an offering of S&P Global Market Intelligence. RRA provides independent, expert analysis and consultation on utility securities and regulation. At RRA, Ms. Fontanella participates in the state coverage of electric, gas and water regulation and communicates regulatory-related information through written reports and oral communications with clients. In addition, Ms. Fontanella leads the regulatory research effort at RRA and is responsible for managing a portion of the regulatory team.

Ms. Fontanella earned a master's degree in economics from New York University and a bachelor's degree from Hofstra University.

Ms. Fontanella holds the Chartered Financial Analyst, or CFA, designation. She is a member of the New York Society of Security Analysts and the CFA Institute.