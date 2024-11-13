Associate Director, Credit Product Specialist

Kyunga Hwang is a Credit Product Specialist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, based in Seoul. In this role, she works with various credit professionals across financial and non-financial entities in South Korea and Hong Kong to assist with credit workflow, providing credit risk solutions and credit trend analysis. Prior to joining S&P Global, Kyunga worked as a credit analyst and investor relations manager at Samsung Fire & Marine Insurance. She started her career in Strategic Planning & Investor Relations at Samsung Securities.



Kyunga completed MBA program at Shanghai Jiao Tong University, and holds a degree in Business Administration and Chinese Language & Literature from Ewha Womans University. She is a Chartered Financial Analyst and a member of the CFA Institute and the CFA Society Korea.