Senior Research Analyst

Keith Dawson is a Senior Research Analyst in the Customer Experience & Commerce practice at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, primarily covering marketing technology. Keith has been covering the intersection of communications and enterprise software for 30 years, mainly looking at how to influence and optimize the customer experience.

Prior to joining 451 Research, Keith had stints as an analyst at Frost & Sullivan and Ovum, and served for many years as the editorial director of Call Center Magazine. He has written several books and countless articles on technology, and is a frequent speaker and presenter on issues related to customer engagement and the intersection of marketing, sales, service and support.

He is a graduate of Amherst College with a BA in English Literature.