Research Associate

Jurgen Militar is a Research Associate at Media & Communications (Kagan), focusing on multichannel and broadband markets in the Asia-Pacific region. He has provided research support and contributed articles since May of 2015 covering satellite, cable, IPTV, broadcast and broadband subscription in the region as well as expanding operator coverage.

Mr. Militar holds a Bachelor of Arts in European Studies with an International Relations track and a Minor in French Studies from Ateneo de Manila University (Philippines).