Senior Research Analyst

Julija Jurkevic is a senior research analyst in the Kagan media research group within S&P Global Market Intelligence. She leads a team of technology, media and telecommunications research analysts creating qualitative analysis, quantitative forecast models and trend reports covering pay TV, broadband and wireless industries across Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, as well as Canada.



Julija joined S&P Global (then Kagan) in 2009, pioneering its global consumer broadband industry coverage. Her current area of expertise includes pay TV and consumer broadband services in Canada and the Middle East and Africa region.



She has been a panelist, presenter and moderator for industry conferences such as Broadband World Forum, AfricaCom, FTTH Conferences in Europe and Latin America, and TV Connect MENA. Her research has been cited in trade publications and national press, including CNBC, Digital TV Europe, Advanced Television and Broadband TV News. In addition, Julija has contributed to S&P Global Market Intelligence webinars and blogs.



Julija holds a master’s degree in International Economics from the American University in Washington, DC.