Jonathan Schroth is a research analyst on the 451 Research Datacenter Infrastructure & Services team within S&P Global Market Intelligence. His research focuses on datacenter economics and capital markets; supply/demand, utilization and growth forecasts; retail, wholesale and hyperscale activity; government incentives and regulation; and pricing dynamics. He is responsible for geographical coverage of markets in the US (Greater New York/tri-state area, Boston/New England, Chicago and the Pacific Northwest) and the entirety of Canada (where the largest markets include Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver). He is also the team expert on submarine cable infrastructure, as well as trends around the intersection of traditional colocation and cryptocurrency mining.



Prior to joining S&P Global, Jonathan spent nearly a decade at Westfield Capital Management, a Boston-based equity investment firm, where he focused on portfolio construction and strategy as a member of the portfolio strategy team. He was also a consumer of technology in his role at Westfield, evaluating and helping to implement software packages that incorporated big data, artificial intelligence and machine learning.



Jonathan received his bachelor of arts cum laude in Economics and English from Colby College. He is a CFA® charterholder.