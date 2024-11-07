James Salo

Head of ESG Data Strategy and Operations

James manages Trucost’s data team, with responsibility for maintaining and developing Trucost’s intellectual property for use by Financial Institution and Corporate clients. He is also part of Trucost’s senior management team.

He has been the lead analyst and project manager for hundreds of projects that have provided multinational corporations and investment organizations with actionable insights to help meet their sustainability objectives. Previously, James served as Head of North American research at Trucost. Areas of expertise include the quantification of environmental impacts in investment portfolios across asset classes, assessing greenhouse gas emissions and water use in company supply chains and value chains, valuing environmental risks and natural capital dependencies, and integration of environmental performance information into business and investment decision making to reduce risk and generate financial benefits.