Credit Analytics, ESG and Climate Risk

Based in Singapore, Hangyu is a Senior Quantitative Modelling Analyst in the Analytic Development Group (ADG). Hangyu focuses on quantitative credit risk analytics and engages in research & development of novel risk management and forecasting solutions, including ESG and climate change risk. Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2016, Hangyu worked at China Construction Bank. He has experience in credit risk and market risk. Hangyu holds a MSc in Financial Engineering from the National University of Singapore, a BSc in Economics (Finance) and a BA in Environmental Management from Renmin University of China. Hangyu is also a CFA® charterholder and a certified FRM.