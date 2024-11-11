Senior Research Analyst

Erik Keith is Senior Research Analyst for Broadband Infrastructure within the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (Kagan) research group. His areas of expertise include DSL, FTTH and cable networking technologies, as well as emerging 5G small cell and SDN/NFV/DAA solutions. Mr. Keith’s primary deliverables are quarterly market share and annual forecast reports, along with annual operator surveys focused on 5G, cable, and telco broadband access network evolution and related service deployment plans. Mr. Keith holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech.