S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
S&P Global Offerings
Featured Topics
Featured Products
Events
Language
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
Featured Products
By Topic
Market Insights
Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion
S&P Global Market Intelligence
Senior Research Analyst
Erik Keith is Senior Research Analyst for Broadband Infrastructure within the Telecommunications, Media and Technology (Kagan) research group. His areas of expertise include DSL, FTTH and cable networking technologies, as well as emerging 5G small cell and SDN/NFV/DAA solutions. Mr. Keith’s primary deliverables are quarterly market share and annual forecast reports, along with annual operator surveys focused on 5G, cable, and telco broadband access network evolution and related service deployment plans. Mr. Keith holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Virginia Tech.