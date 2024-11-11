Director, Risk Services

Eduardo Alves is an analytical team lead at S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Risk Services. He delivers risk management solutions for financial institutions of varying sizes and specialties, with a primary focus in the Americas region. Mr. Alves is results-focused and has an outstanding record of exceeding client objectives through high-quality and consistent applications in the areas of credit risk rating methodologies, internal risk rating systems design and validation, stress testing, and thought leadership.

Prior to S&P Global Market Intelligence, Mr. Alves held positions at Promontory Financial Group, Mizuho Bank, and the World Bank. While at Promontory, he supported bank holding companies in developing and enhancing comprehensive stress testing frameworks required under DFAST and CCAR; including risk identification, capital planning, drafting of policies and guidelines, and regulatory submission reviews. At Mizuho, he analyzed financial institutions and large corporates in support of commercial loan originations in Latin America. Moreover, he conducted economic research and statistical analysis for various World Bank publications – chiefly the World Development Report 2009.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, Mr. Alves has extensive international exposure and acumen. He holds a Master of Science in Economics from the University of Essex (Colchester, England) and a Bachelor of Arts in International Affairs and Economics from The George Washington University (Washington, DC).