David S. Pope, CFA, also known as Dave, is the Managing Director of Quantamental Research at S&P Global Market Intelligence, Research Division. He also teaches graduate and undergraduate classes as an Adjunct Professor of Finance at Bentley University.

Most recently, Mr. Pope was an Associate Partner and Vice President at Wellington Management Company LLC, where he constructed quantitative stock selection models and managed international equity portfolios. Prior to working at Wellington, Mr. Pope was a Vice President and Fixed Income Portfolio Manager at Colonial Management Associates, where he conducted quantitative research and managed four open-end, municipal mutual funds. Mr. Pope began his investment career at Fidelity Management and Research in 1993 as a Fixed Income Quantitative Portfolio Analyst in the municipal bond group. He is an investment professional with over 17 years of experience conducting quantitative research, and managing both equity and fixed income portfolios. Mr. Pope is a CFA charterholder. He received his MSF from Boston College, and BS in Finance from Bentley College.