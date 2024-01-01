Director

Dr. Chris Hinde is responsible for S&P Global Market Intelligence State of the Market reports, and runs the ‘Mining Insight’ training courses. Chris is a Mining Engineer with BSc/PhD from Cardiff University and has extensive practical experience. This includes underground work with Anglo American Corp. in South Africa, consultancy with SRK in Johannesburg and Golder Associates in the U.K., and stockbroking with Schroder Securities in London. Mining experience includes work in Botswana, Malaysia and Turkey.

Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Chris was the Editorial Director of Aspermont U.K., in charge of the weekly Mining Journal and instrumental in launching the Mines & Money conferences.