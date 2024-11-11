Catarina Souza

Director, Risk Services Emea

Catarina is a Director within the Risk Services team of S&P Global Market Intelligence in London. Since joining the team in 2011, Catarina has managed and participated in the development, implementation, and validation of Basel II internal ratings systems, including Probability of Default (PD) and Loss Given Default (LGD) for low- and high-default asset classes, for numerous clients across the EMEA region.

Prior to joining S&P Global Market Intelligence, Catarina worked as an Investment Banking Analyst for Banif Investment Bank, in the areas of Corporate Finance and Private Equity. Catarina also worked as a Risk Analyst for Banco BPI, S.A., specializing in the development of scorecards and in the estimation of LGD as well as PD from an internal banking perspective.

Catarina holds a degree in Economics from Nova School of Business Economics, Lisbon, Portugal. Catarina also holds a Graduation in Econometrics from School of Economics and Management of the Technical University of Lisbon (ISEG), and a Graduation in Tax Management from Instituto Superior de Ciências do Trabalho e da Empresa (ISCTE), Lisbon, Portugal.

Catarina is fluent in Portuguese, Spanish and English.