Research Analyst

Brian Bacon is a research analyst on the Consumer Insights team within the Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) group of S&P Global Market Intelligence.



Brian is responsible for fielding and processing the results from the MediaCensus US online consumer survey in the first quarter of each year. Data from this survey is a key part of the MediaCensus traditional multichannel packaging offering. The survey also provides insights on consumer use of virtual multichannel, online video, broadband and wireless services by geography.



Additionally, Brian assists with the fielding of the Consumer Insights surveys and publication of research covering a range of topics from online video services to household service bundling.



Before joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2014, Brian was a research analyst in the Entertainment Group at the NPD Group, specializing in coverage of video, music and gaming among US consumers. Brian holds a BS degree in history from Northern Arizona University.