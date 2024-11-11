Senior Director, Credit Risk Solutions

Bob Durante is a Senior Director in Credit Risk Solutions for S&P Global Market Intelligence. In his role, Bob is responsible for managing client service engagements, providing analytical thought leadership and helping clients measure and manage their credit risk. Since joining S&P Global Market Intelligence in 2008, Bob has led dozens of client engagement projects that focus on development of internal risk rating systems, validation of risk rating and stress testing models and deployment of dozens of Credit Assessment Scorecards representing all major asset classes. Prior to this role, Bob has held senior analytical and managerial positions at S&P Global Ratings including chairing rating committees to assign, confirm, update or downgrade credit ratings. Bob also leads a regular video series called Risk Insights that provides thought leadership and information sharing for existing and prospective clients. Bob is noted for his award-winning level of client service, thought leadership, analytical innovation and project/staff management.