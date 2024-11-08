Associate Research Analyst

Ben Beach is an Associate Research Analyst at S&P Global Market Intelligence (Kagan), covering the U.S. television programming industry. He is a primary contributor to Economics of TV & Film. In his current role, he analyzes U.S. programming trends, including analysis of original and acquired content.

Mr. Beach joined the TV analyst team in 2018 after working as an industry editor in the Kagan group. He previously served as a reporter and editor covering the banking and financial services sector for SNL Financial. Mr. Beach holds a B.A. in Government, American Politics, from the University of Virginia.