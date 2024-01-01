VDI Disclaimer

You are connecting to S&P Global’s digital environment via a third party service that provides a managed, secure cloud desktop service licensed by S&P Global. The service allows you to connect from your personal device using your existing S&P Global Active Directory credentials to perform all your usual work-related tasks. Connection to S&P Global’s digital environment is for company business and authorized purposes in accordance with applicable policies, standards, procedures and guidelines. S&P Global reserves the right to monitor use of its environment at any time and retain information obtained from or about such monitoring. Use of the service to connect to S&P Global’s digital environment constitutes your agreement to such monitoring and retention. Any unauthorized access, use or modification of the environment may result in disciplinary action, civil liability, and criminal penalties.